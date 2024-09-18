Art in the Village returns to Clarkston’s Depot Park this weekend

CLARKSTON — Head down to Depot Park in Clarkston for the Clarkston Historical Society’s 52nd annual Art in the Village from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Nearly 90 artists, dealers in vintage goods and marketplace vendors will be featured at the public fall event.

The show, which is free, is in downtown’s historic Depot Park, and includes a food court, entertainment and children’s activities.

Art in the Village is sponsored by the Clarkston Community Historical Society, which will sell Clarkston-themed merchandise, cider and doughnuts, and antiques and collectibles generously donated by local residents.

All proceeds support the Clarkston Historical Museum and collection, educational programs, the historical markers throughout the city and other community activities.

“We’ve worked hard to keep this family friendly show fun and fresh for the entire community, and we are pleased to welcome two new major sponsors – Woodland Airstream, and the Clarkston News and View Newspaper Group. They join Yellow Dog Marketplace and our great team of artists and vendors in helping us make this event possible,” said a spokesperson for the Clarkston Historical Society.

For more information, please visit www.clarkstonhistorical.org.