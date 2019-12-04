Athlete of the Week: Finishing on a Wise note

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Senior Ethan Wise finished his final season with Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer with 13 goals and ten assists to aid the team in their winning season.

His favorite moment from the season was scoring the tie-breaking goal against Goodrich on senior night for the 2-1 win.

Wise added the season as a whole was very exciting and overwhelming on how fast it went.

“I have been told it goes by super fast but I thought it was really good on the amount of goals I scored and assists,” he said, adding the nine-game winning streak and the Wolves winning districts were some highlights to the season.

“He always led by example,” said Ian Jones, head coach. “He was the hardest working and training. He is a positive role model for the rest of the players. If you are a younger player, any level, you watch how Ethan conducts himself. He never slacks off. He is always the last person to leave training. He is a good kid.”

Wise also works hard off the soccer field and has a grade point average of 3.9. Some of his classes include AP Physics, AP Calculus, AP Government/Politics and Forensics Science.

He added soccer has helped him do better in school.

“It forced me to manage my time better,” Wise said. “I learned how to get homework done in a certain amount of time or get my homework done during school so I didn’t have to struggle with doing homework after school when I had practice or an away game.”

He is currently still in the process of looking and deciding where to attend college to continue his education and play soccer. He plans to study biomedical engineering.

Wise played four years on the varsity team and for three years was a captain and a starter.

He was named All-League, All-District and All-Region during his sophomore, junior and senior years. During his sophomore season, he received All-State Honorable Mention.

The following season the team won the district title and Wise was named to All-State Third Team in his junior year. He received All-State Academic in his senior year.

His advice to aspiring athletes is to push through the struggles.

“There’s going to be struggles along the way for your four years playing soccer or playing any sport,” Wise said. “You need to overcome the struggles and build upon them to improve.”

His parents are Mike and Jeni.