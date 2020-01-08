Athletes of the Week: Champion wrestlers

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team finished in second place during the 60th Annual Oakland County Championships at Lake Orion High School, Dec. 20-21.

“We did well,” said Joe Wood, head coach. “We wrestled hard and had some good matches.”

They finished with 211.5 points as Detroit Catholic Central finished in first with 381 points.

“When you take second to the No. 14 team in the country, it’s not a bad day,” Wood added.

Ten wrestlers placed including Auggie Anderson (112), Frank Davis (189), Dru Martin (103) in first place; Grady Castle (152), Nicholas Lacroix (135) in third place; Presley Pearce (140) in fourth place; Hayden Payne (160), Collin Trevino (171) in sixth place; Connor Ulrich (145) and Nicholas Franco (130) in seventh place.

Davis, Martin and Anderson went undefeated and won their championship matches over wrestlers from Detroit Catholic Central.

Davis had wins over Avondale’s Caleb Wilson; Waterford Kettering’s Drake Spencer; South Lyon East’s Matthew Cepak; and DCC’s John Browning, 4-3. Martin had wins over Milford’s Grant Stee; Birmingham Seaholm’s Zachary Simon; Stoney Creek’s Zack Gittens; and DCC’s Drew Heethius. Anderson had wins over Rochester’s Gerardo Sierra; Rochester Adams’ Aaron Wildrick; Holly’s Andrew Kolman; and DCC’s Anthony Walker.

Castle had wins over Notre Dame Prep, Troy, Pontiac, Kettering, and Seaholm; LaCroix had wins over West Bloomfield, Lakeland, Kettering and South Lyon.

Pearce posted wins over Avondale, Waterford Mott, Pontiac and Oxford; Payne posted wins over West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, Oxford, and Kettering; Trevino wins against Brandon, West Bloomfield, Oxford and South Lyon; Ulrich had wins over Notre Dame Prep, Rochester, South Lyon, and Berkley; and Franco had wins over Notre Dame Prep, Walled Lake Central, South Lyon East and West Bloomfield.

“Nick Lacroix did well,” Wood added. “Presley had a good tournament.”