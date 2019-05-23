Athletes of the Week: Champions on the court

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Tennis team clinched their Catholic League title and the Catholic High School League Division 3/4 Championship title, May 11.

“I am so proud of how all the players stayed poised throughout the contest,” said Lee Keating, head coach. “I had a Riverview parent and two coaches commenting on what an exemplary group of girls. These are things a coach loves to hear.”

The co-op team includes players from Everest, Oakland Christian and Lutheran Northwest.

All four players on the Singles courts finished in first place which include freshman Moorea McNally, from Lutheran Northwest, on Singles No. 1; junior Sarah Schmidt, from Lutheran Northwest, on Singles No. 2; junior Madelyn Vitu, from Lutheran Northwest, on Singles No. 3; and sophomore Elyse Duhaime, from Everest, on Singles No. 4.

Junior Annelise James and freshman Molly Burgess, both from Everest, finished in first place on the Doubles No. 1 court.

Everest sophomores Lauren Marshall and Sydney Cooper finished in second place on Doubles No. 2 court.

“They lost in a three set, tie-break in the third set battle against Gabriel Richard Riverview seniors who had played together their entire high school career,” Keating explained. “Lauren and Sydney played their hearts out.”

The third set was close and Marshall and Cooper and they had to play to a tie break at 6-6. They finished the three sets 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) for second place.

“Wow, does that add to the pressure,” Keating said.

Junior Nedwick and freshman Andrea Gonzalvo also went three sets on the Doubles No. 4 court. The Mountaineers finished 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 for second place.

Everest freshman Lucia De Nigris and sophomore Bella Neiman lost to Gabriel Richard Riverview on Doubles No. 3 court.