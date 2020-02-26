Athletes of the Week: Going to Kalamazoo

The Wolves are heading back to Kalamazoo to wrestle for the state championship after making it into the Elite Eight after winning their second consecutive regional title.

The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling defeated Rochester Adams in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 102 Final, 68-6, Feb. 19. They opened the night with a 66-6 win over Warren Mott in the semifinal. The Wolves only gave up six points against each team with voids in the 285-pound weight class.

Joe Wood, head coach, explained returners and new wrestlers worked hard after last season’s success.

“They take tradition serious,” he added.

The Wolves wrestle Davison in the quarterfinals on Friday at Wings Event Center on Mat No. 2, 2:15 p.m.

The winner moves on to Saturday’s semifinals against the winner from the Brighton/Rockford match, 9:30 a.m. The MHSAA Division 1 Wrestling Team State Championship is Saturday, 3:45 p.m.

Seven Wolves qualified during the individual regional meet on Saturday at Oxford High School.

Senior Presley Pearce finished in first place in the 140-pound weight class with a 4-2 win over Oxford’s Jack Smith. Junior Hayden Payne (160) finished in second place with a 18-2 loss to Davison’s Jay Nivision, finishing 2-1. Senior Jacob Jones (215) finished in second place after a 4-1 loss to Davison’s Jimmy Colley, finishing 2-1. Junior Ashton Anderson (125) finished in third place with a fall over Davison’s Kyle White, 3:28, finishing 3-1 for the day. Senior Frank Davis and junior Drew Stark both qualified in the 189-pound weight class.

Davis finished in third place after pinning teammate Stark at 4:12, to put Stark finishing in fourth place. Davis finished 3-1 for the day and Stark finished 2-2.

Junior Grady Castle (152) finished in fourth place after a 1-0 loss to Lake Orion’s Anthony Vellucci, finishing 2-2 for the day.

Freshman Auggie Anderson (112), sophomore Dru Martin (103), and sophomore Gabriel Gipe (125) did not place.