Athletes of the Week: Medal winners

The Clarkston High School Boys and Girls Varsity Ski teams finished their winter season both in fourth place during the Division 1 state finals at Schuss Mountain, Feb. 25.

All teams were off to a slow start after the race was delayed 90 minutes due to blizzard-like conditions, and the course needing to be groomed again because of the snow.

The boys team finished with a total of 120 for an overall fourth place finished.

They were in fifth place after finishing the morning Giant Slalom race with 75 points. They came back and scored 45 points in the afternoon Slalom race for second place.

The top 10 finishers winning medals for Clarkston were: Ryan Nicosia, seventh place overall in Giant Slalom; Cameron Brown, fifth place overall in Slalom; and Hunter Hambrick, eighth place overall in Slalom.

Racers during the day included Brown, Hambrick, Nicosia, Andrew Foyteck, Gunnar Karlstrom and Andrew Roeser.

Marquette finished as state champions with 65 points; Traverse City West finished in second place, 92; and Brighton, third, 111.

The girls team finished with a total of 189 points after two races. They finished the Giant Slalom with 91 points and the Slalom race with 98 points.

Marquette finished as state champions with 51 points; Traverse City Central finished in second place, 55; and Traverse City West, third, 87.

The racers during the day includedCourtney Bayley, Olivia Foyteck, Annika Karlstrom, Lyndsey Nicosia, Allison Osborn and Chloe Swanson.