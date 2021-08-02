Audrey Kaffenberger, 62

Audrey Delores Kaffenberger, of Clarkston, formerly of Gladstone, passed away August 1, 2021 at the age of 62.

Wife of Tim, mother of Benjamin (Elizabeth) Hopkins and Heather Kockler, grandma of Samantha, Olivia and Connor, aunt of Alynn (Roger) Martinez. She was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Elaine Weslowski and her siblings Mark and Jan Hopkins.

Audrey was employed at Eaton Corp. as a senior project manager and enjoyed golfing, bicycling, traveling and going out for dinner with dancing.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston this Friday from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

