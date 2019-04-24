Audrey L. Friday

Friday, Audrey L. age 87 formerly of Michigan passed away Sunday December 16, 2018 at the Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Virginia Friday. Survivors include her sister, Nancy J. Miller of Centerville, Ohio; a niece and nephew, Kimberly K. Marks and Matthew W. Miller. She was a graduate of Lake Orion High School class of 1949 in Lake Orion, MI. and was a long standing employee of the Clarkston Board of Education. Memorial Service will be held 11 am Monday May 6, 2019 at Hillside Bible Church in Ortonville, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation 600 Highway 169 South Suite 1725 Minneapolis, MN 55426. On line condolences may be sent towww.tobiasfuneralhome.com