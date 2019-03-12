Baby Boy Smith

“The Little” Smith, baby boy, arrived at

peace in the arms of his loving parents, Joshua

and Katelyn (Coates) Smith, March 8, 2019,

at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire,

Wisconsin.

He is survived by his parents, Joshua and

Katelyn, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; grandparents,

Pat (Cathy) Smith, Chris Toy, Tom Toy

of Eau Claire and Don (Kim) Coates of

Clarkston, Michigan; great-grandparents,

Roger (Rose) Landry, Don (Helga) Coates,

Bob (Carolyn) Pronschinske and Wilma

(Don) Hodges; uncle, Jacob Smith and aunt,

Jenna (Cody) Wilson.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents,

John “Jack” (Doris “Dorie”) Smith,

John “Sean” Denihan and Demoyn (Margery)

Close.

A private family service will be held at Sacred

Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation

Services is assisting the family. Online

condolences may be made at lenmarkfh.com.