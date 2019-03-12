Baby Boy Smith

“The Little” Smith, baby boy, arrived at
peace in the arms of his loving parents, Joshua
and Katelyn (Coates) Smith, March 8, 2019,
at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire,
Wisconsin.
He is survived by his parents, Joshua and
Katelyn, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; grandparents,
Pat (Cathy) Smith, Chris Toy, Tom Toy
of Eau Claire and Don (Kim) Coates of
Clarkston, Michigan; great-grandparents,
Roger (Rose) Landry, Don (Helga) Coates,
Bob (Carolyn) Pronschinske and Wilma
(Don) Hodges; uncle, Jacob Smith and aunt,
Jenna (Cody) Wilson.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents,
John “Jack” (Doris “Dorie”) Smith,
John “Sean” Denihan and Demoyn (Margery)
Close.
A private family service will be held at Sacred
Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation
Services is assisting the family. Online
condolences may be made at lenmarkfh.com.
