‘Band on the Run’ to aid school music programs

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Music is going to the neighborhoods virtually as Clarkston School Instrumental Music Association holds its inaugural Band on the Run 5K, June 4-13.

Participants who register by May 16 receive a T-shirt and a medal.

“With COVID, programs everywhere, not just bands, have been struggling because a lot of typical fundraisers have been cancelled,” said David Murphy, CSIMA President.

“We were trying to think of new ways to raise money. I have done 5Ks before for charities and now with COVID they have been coming out with virtual runs.”

He shared the idea came from a friend of who is a band director in California.

“His band did this and did really well,” Murphy said. “I thought what better way to do this than to get the kids out – we have been cooped up for a year even if you can’t do an official run you can do it around your neighborhood and take a week to do it. If you want to walk or run or do it in three days, you can. Some people might not be able to run a 5K but you can walk it and take as many days as you want within the week. Also, you can get the community involved as well as the kids. It gets everyone involved for our great music program and music is so essential to the community.”

The cost is $45.

“Thirty of it goes back to the kids,” said Chair Jennifer Herrmann, adding it goes to a lot including invitational fees for marching band, support instructors, uniforms, sheet music and so much more.

“It helps the whole music program for all the schools in Clarkston,” Murphy said, adding it includes orchestra, symphonic bands, jazz bands, marching band, color guard. “So many programs with so many kids. We have one of the largest music programs in the state of Michigan. We have state of the art facilities. Music is so important to kids and learning – it’s a proven fact.”

Sign up for the run is at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Clarkston/ClarkstonsVirtualBandontheRun5K or by scanning the QR code below.

“You don’t have to be in this area,” Murphy added. “You can be anywhere in the United States. We will mail you the medal and shirt. Anyone who wants to help our music community.”

For those in Clarkston or surrounding areas, a pickup day for T-shirts and medals will be announced as opening day of the virtual run gets closer.

“Thank you for the support,” said Murphy. “We hope everyone comes out to see a concert when we can do live concerts and come to a home football game to see the marching band.