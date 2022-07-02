Barbara Abbott, 83

Barbara J. Abbott, of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston, passed away July 1, 2022 at the age of 83.

Preceded in death by her husband Jon and parents Alexander and Marie Stewart.

Mother of Kellie (Mike) McClure and Kari (Mike) Morgan, grandma of Riley McClure, Colin McClure, Amber Morgan, and Rachel Morgan, sister of the late Al Jr. (late Joan) Stewart, Jack (Darlene) Stewart, Nancy (Mike) Hadley, Tim Stewart, the late Gail (Murray) Zeidman, and Cindy (Ronnie) Bates. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston.

She had been a nail tech at Sandy’s Nail File, Waterford, and formerly worked at Jacobsen’s Flowers and Detroit Edison.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Wednesday, July 6 at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Private interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.