Barbara Ann Barrett, 86

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Barbara Ann Barrett on January 6, 2025, at the age of 86. Born on November 4, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan to George and Anna Burslem. Barbara embraced life with an energy and spirit that was truly remarkable. She built a legacy of love, laughter, and community that will endure in the hearts of all who knew her.

Barbara knew the importance of friendship, service, love, generosity, and laughter and filled her life with them. Those of her who were fortunate enough to know her, knew they were loved and important to her. She greeted life with a bright smile that warmed all with her kindness and love. Her playful nature, along with her abundant sensitivity, blessed her with many lifelong friends from birth, Girl Scouts, her high school club, as well as anything she got involved with. She was a wonderful host, planning parties for gatherings, encouraging her children and grandchildren to do the same. If she could lighten a load, she was willing and able.

Barbara loved to play games, and was always up for a quick game. She loved to be active and enjoyed her wonderful home, always grateful for her parents and the many blessings they afforded her. She loved music- to play the piano, to sing, but mostly to dance. She loved to ballroom dance. She enjoyed to dance with any who would. Her first husband, Bruce E. Barrett, secretly took lessons, striving to match her grace and beauty on the dance floor. She later found clogging, and was determined to master this blissful matching of rhythm to music. She quickly did and became an instructor and led the Tollgate Cloggers for over 35 years. Because of her love and passion, this team quickly became a cherished part of her life, another family. She found her second husband there, Earl A. Bartholomew, who quickly became the love of her life and a man who matched her passion and love for life.

Barbara loved her family and each felt that they were her favorite, and she was heard to say that, “her favorite was the one she was with!” Her service, generosity, and ability to listen by those who loved her have lost a dear and true friend.

She is survived by her children: Bonnie Lee Gibbons, Cheryl Barrett Buckley, Tricia Lynn Barrett Tripp, Bruce Edward Barrett, Jr., Stacie Jill Barrett Bennion, 15 Grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and her beloved brother-in-law, Roland Jakel “Uncle Jake”. Barbara has returned home to her mother and father, a sister and brother among the many who have waited to get one of her fantastic hugs!.

We invite all who knew and loved Barbara to join us in honoring her life. There will be a funeral and burial in Michigan for Barbara on February 1, 2025 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 5464 Waterford Rd, Clarkston MI, 48346, at 11am with a luncheon to follow. The burial will be held at the Roseland Cemetery 29001 Woodward Ave., Berkley, MI at 3:00pm.

Let us all come together to celebrate the joyful life of Barbara Ann Barrett, whose laughter will echo in our hearts and whose spirit will dance among us forever.

For a link to view the funeral in Michigan, go to https://www.andersonmortuary.com/