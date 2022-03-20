Barbara Bailey, 88

Barbara J. Bailey, of Waterford, passed away on March 18, 2022, at the age of 88 of a broken heart after losing her husband Don 10 months prior.

Loving mother of Tamara Bailey and Scott (Lori) Bailey. Proud grandma of Ross Bailey and Sarah Bailey. Dear sister of Floy Boose and Janet (Richard) Harrison. Caring aunt of Kim Boose, Kurt Boose, Kris (Patrick) Barney, Kelly (Sandy) Boose, Terri (Tony) Klaus, Lee Ann (Patrick) Perry, and Erin (John) Zoulek. Barb is also survived by a very large extended family and friends.

Barb was born on June 19, 1933 in Flint to Elmer and Floy Wilson. Barb was married to Don for 64 years.

Barb attended Michigan State University and worked at General Motors and Abstract & Title, where she met her lifelong husband Don.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, March 22, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, or on Wednesday, March 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Rd, Clarkston 48346.

Barb’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Amy Mayo-Moyle at Clarkston United Methodist Church. Family and friends are welcome to join Barb’s family after the service in the church’s community center for an old-fashioned family picnic-style lunch and continued celebration of Barb’s life.

Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

