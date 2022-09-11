Barbara Bellows, 78

Barbara Jean Bellows, of Lake Orion, formerly of Clarkston, went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2022 at the age of 78.

Barbara was born on November 11, 1943 in Detroit to parents Anthony and Joanna (Tafeski) Hale.

Barbara lived in Detroit until she was in the eighth grade and then her family relocated to Waterford in a house on Townsend Lake. She graduated from Waterford Township High School in 1961.

She had an adventurous spirit, even at a young age – drag racing on old Woodward, hunting, and even water skiing. After high school, Barbara had attended business school and worked at the Oakland County Health Department for 15 years before retirement.

She met the love of her life Jerry on a blind date, and they were married June 27, 1964.

Barbara will be remembered for her love to cook, especially for her famous stuffing and her Jell-O mold.

Her and Jerry loved to go dancing, especially swing and ballroom were their favorites.

When she was not taking care of her family or at work, she also devoted a great amount of time as a Red Hat and a Girl Scout Troop Leader.

Barbara had a strong sense of faith and bestowed that on her children.

She had a great love for reading and traveling, she enjoyed every trip she went on with the senior center.

Barbara was the loving mother of Pam (Scott) Lafoy-Wolff, Kevin Bellows, and Deborah (Rob) Romain, dear grandmother of Allysa Lafoy, Reilly Lafoy, Miya Wolff, Connor Wolff, Spencer Stringer, Nohely Tarazon, Connie Tarazon, Heidy Tarazon, Claire Romain, Nolan Romain, and Griffin Romain.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Lee Bellows, her sister Elizabeth (John) Budnick, and her parents.

Barbara was loved by many and will be missed deeply.

A funeral mass will be held for Barbara on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. (visitation beginning 30 minutes prior) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion (715 N Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48362). The family will accept visitors on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Highway.

For those desiring to make a contribution, they can be made in memory of Barbara, NATO and/or National Kidney Foundation.

