Barbara Hoeksema, 79

Barbara A. Hoeksema, of Clarkston, formerly of Imlay City, passed away at home on February 26, 2022 at the age of 79.

Wife/high school sweetheart of Gordy for 61 years.

Loving mother of Anne (Scott) Smith, Mike (Rose Gasiorek) Hoeksema, and the late Jeff Hoeksema, grandmother of Jason Wesol, Megan (Jim) Birman, Brad, Carrie, and Samantha Hoeksema, and great-grandmother of Will and Claire Birman.

Preceded in death by her parents Ray and Helen Fannin.

Barb was known for her witty sense of humor, contagious laugh and patience. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, shuffleboard and dancing. Barb appreciated warm weather, boat rides and sunny days by the water.

Her favorite days were spent with her family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, March 5 at noon followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).

