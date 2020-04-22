Barbara Jean Snyder, 74

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Barbara Jean Snyder passed away at the age of 74. The sun was shining and she was holding her husband Brian’s hand.

The family will hold a private memorial with plans for a celebration of life event at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family wishes to collect donations to support local children in need, something Barb was very passionate about.

Barbara was born December 13, 1945 in Pontiac, to Cleatus and Juanita Garner. Sister to Denny (Joanne) Garner of Cadillac, MI. Barbara graduated from Pontiac Northern High School where she met her caring husband Brian Snyder. Barb and Brian married July 9, 1966, and have been inseparable for 53 years. Barb went to college at Eastern Michigan University and obtained her master’s degree at Wayne State University. She spent over 30 years enriching the lives of thousands of young minds as a teacher in the Royal Oak School System. Barb and Brian raised 3 amazing sons: Tim (Elizabeth), Jeff (Angela), and Jim (Imelda). Barb has 7 beautiful grandchildren: Lauren, Jeffrey, Nick, Anna, Lilly, Nolan, and Josefina; and 1 great-grandchild, Layten. These beautiful children filled her heart with immeasurable pride and joy.

Barb donated her time and resources to supporting the community through charitable activities. She was a proud advocate of childhood literacy and women’s rights. She enjoyed traveling, the calm of waves crashing on a shoreline, sunlight paired with a good book, anything with lemons, and the curious minds and warm hearts of children.

Barb would want you to take a moment and celebrate in the joy you shared and to tell your loved ones what they mean to you today. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Teacher, Friend, Supporter; Barb had an everlasting impact on many and will always be in our hearts.