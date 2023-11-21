Bette Doherty, 90

DOHERTY

Bette Eileen Doherty, formerly of Swartz Creek and Clarkston, passed away Nov. 15, 2023 at the age of 90.

Born April 26, 1933 in Lewiston, Maine, Bette was preceded in death by her parents George and Beulah Kennedy and by her husband Hollis.

Mother of Timothy (Denise) Doherty, Dennis Doherty and Deborah (the late Jeff) Ritter, grandma of Chad (Teia) Irwin, Alyssa (Jake) Fredenburg, Morgan Ritter, Holly (Ryan) Brown, Gordon Ritter, Natalie and Danielle Doherty, great grandma of Levi, Tyler, Cadence, and Teagan, sister of the late George Kennedy Jr.

Bette balanced being a supportive wife and active mom while working at Metropolitan Life, Rochester. She enjoyed reading books and kept up to date with current events. She and her husband enjoyed world travels and cruises.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly at 2:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

