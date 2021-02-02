Beware of tax scam

Michigan taxpayers with past-due tax debts should be aware of an aggressive scam that’s making the rounds through the U.S. Postal Service, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

In the scheme, taxpayers receive a letter about an overdue tax bill, asking individuals to immediately contact a toll-free number to resolve an outstanding state tax debt. The letter aggressively threatens to seize a taxpayer’s property, including bank accounts, wages, business assets, cars, real estate and cash, if the debt is not settled.

“We have seen an uptick in reports of taxpayers receiving these letters,” said Deputy State Treasurer Ann Good. “Taxpayers have rights. If you have questions about an outstanding state tax debt, please contact us through a verified number so we can talk about options.”

The piece of correspondence appears credible to the taxpayer because it uses specific personal facts that’s pulled directly from publicly available information.

For more information, call 517-636-5265.