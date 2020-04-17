Birder meetings resuming on Zoom

The Clarkston-area Backyard Birders Club is resuming its regular monthly meetings, but in a necessarily different way.

As you well know, the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated plans for monthly meetings at The Gateway for the foreseeable future.

Some of the CBBC members are also members of another small group affectionately referred to as “The Geezers.” That group has shifted its Monday morning gatherings from Brioni Cafe in Clarkston to Zoom.us, a video conferencing service.

In order to do this, you must first download the Zoom software application or your smartphone (Android or iPhone) and/or digital device that is connected to the internet (laptop, desktop, tablet).

Note: When you receive a meeting notice via email, there will also be phone numbers that you can use to call in, but in that approach you will lose most of the features of Zoom. You can also use Zoom and turn off the camera if you so choose.