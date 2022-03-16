Birders back at it

The Clarkston-area Backyard Birders Club will host its next meeting on Wednesday, March 30 at St. Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 7925 Sashabaw Road, just north of Clarkston Road.

President Bob McGowan will start the proceedings at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will wrap by 8 p.m.

The entertainment for the evening will be a showing of special footage from the award-winning documentary “Winged Migration.”

Mary Kraut will have baked goods to accompany Detroit Bold, compliments of owner A.J. O’Neil.

No charges or fees, no reservations required, and dress is casual.

For more information, email cabbclub@gmail.com.