Bittersweet Farm continues to support local food banks

I read the Letter to the Editor you published in the Wednesday, June 5 edition of the Clarkston News from Linda Zbarcha speaking of the projected reopening of the Clarkston Community Garden in 2025 which suspended operations for the past few years because of Covid. If anyone is looking for an immediate opportunity to help provide fresh produce for those dealing with food insecurity, Bittersweet Farm in Clarkston is open and would welcome new volunteers.

For more than 30 years, Bittersweet Farm, located at 8551 Allen Rd., has been supplying area food banks with its output – which last year amounted to over 2,700 pounds of vegetables delivered to Grace Centers of Hope in Pontiac to help feed the homeless. The garden is staffed by a friendly team of currently certified Master Gardeners, as well as local community volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved, call for more information or just drop in during our regularly scheduled hours to get involved in this worthy cause and learn best practices for growing Michigan vegetables. The garden is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. For more information, call Farm Manager Carole Cotter Bodner at 248-705-0849.

Carolyn Gillespie

Clarkston