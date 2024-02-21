A blood drive is scheduled for March 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Springfield Plains Elementary, 8650 Holcomb Road, in honor of Jackson Buchanan, who has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), the most common type of childhood cancer, typically diagnosed between ages 2-5 years.

After experiencing frequent nosebleeds and abnormal bleeding, he was taken for tests at his pediatrician. After receiving results, Jackson was quickly sent to the pediatric ER to begin his extensive treatment.

Jackson relies on blood transfusions during the courses of intense chemotherapy and treatments.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: FightBackJack or call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).