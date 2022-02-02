Bonita Willits, 85

Bonita S. Willits, from Clarkston, passed away on January 22, 2022 at the age of 85.

Beloved wife of Burt Willits (deceased), loving mother of Debbie Fox, Pam Palaian (Nick) and Dave Willits, proud grandmother of Brian (Karen), Sue (Tom), Missy (Doug), Kevin (Ruth), Lisa (Derek), Adam, Mike, and Gracy, great-grandmother of Annaston, Kenzie, Cameron, and Kali, fond sister of Irene McNutt (Billy). Aunt of several nieces and nephews.

Bonnie’s greatest joy was gardening.

Forever in our hearts, all who knew and loved Bonnie will fondly remember her dazzling flowerbeds.

At her request, no service will be held.