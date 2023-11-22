Botterill takes award

Clarkston native and 2023 CHS grad Blake Botterill was named the United States Premier Hockey League Midwest Elite Division Forward of the Week with the Mount Clemens-based Metro Jets on Nov. 7.
Botterill scored three goals and added 10 assists for 13 points in three games against the Decatur Blaze and Motor City Gamblers.
