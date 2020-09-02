Boy Scouts give back to local causes

In the spirit of giving back, a group of local Boy Scouts found a generous way to donate more than $2,700 to local causes last month.

Back on August 17, the scouts of Clarkston Boy Scout Troop 189 presented donation checks to the Independence Township Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program, Clarkston Blessings In A Backpack, and the food pantry at Clarkston United Methodist Church, where the event took place.

The donations are the result of a service project by the troop youth to collect donated cans and bottles that were accumulating at residents’ homes as there was no place to turn them in for deposit during the state’s COVID-19 stay-home order.

“Scout Troop 189 is proud to be a member of the Clarkston community, grateful to those who donated their returnables to our service project, and thankful for this opportunity to help others during these trying times,” said Assistant Scoutmaster Dennis Weaver.

Overall, the troop collected over 27,000 cans and bottles and turned them in for the money ($2,763) to donate to these three local organizations.

The money was divided up equally among the three organizations.

— Matt Mackinder