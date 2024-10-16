Boys tennis take third in regional tournament

BRIGHTON — The Wolves finished in third place in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Tennis Regional 6 Championship last Thursday with 15 points.

Each of the Singles courts went 1-1 for the day with sophomore Thomas McCormick on Flight No. 1; senior Ethan Banyas on Flight No. 2; senior Evan Banyas on Flight No. 3; and sophomore Nathaniel Keller on Flight No. 4.

For doubles, sophomore Max Dodge-Rubin and freshman Kamy Shushtari went 2-1 on Flight No. 4. The teams of senior Ryan Merritt and junior Max Downey, on Flight No. 1 and freshman Kiyan Shushtari and junior Sam Yerian, on Flight No. 3, went 1-1 for the day. Senior Brady Ebling and junior David Richardson went 0-1 on Flight No. 2.

Each flight opened the day with a bye in the first round.

Bloomfield Hills finished in first place with 32 points; Okemos, second, 23 points; and Clarkston and Brighton, third, 15 points.

The teams head to the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Tennis State Championship this Thursday through Saturday at the Byron Center and Grand Rapids South Christian. -W.P.