Boys volleyball wraps up first season

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — Kramer Everett summed up the inaugural spring season of boys volleyball at Clarkston High School in one word – successful

“We got them started,” said Everett, head coach for Clarkston Boys Volleyball. “They had a great experience. They are excited about it. They want to work hard in the season. They want to get involved in club. We are rolling. They learned a lot in a short amount of time.”

The Wolves wrapped the season with a 3-0 loss to Avondale, May 15, 25-15, 25-20 and 25-17. Evan Day had two aces. Nathan Feret had three blocks. Jeshuah Williams had five kills and Eddie Zarzycki had ten assists.

“I am ecstatic on how we played in our last match,” Everett said. “Avondale is a team in our conference. We played them several times. We competed with them in the last match. They took care of us pretty easily the first two times we played them, but we competed against them in the last match even though we didn’t win a set. The scores were closer. We played well. We scored on purpose a lot. We stopped them on purpose a lot. We knew what we were doing and we were executing.”

Feret earned First Team All-Conference honors. Zarzycki and Logan Fuller received All-Conference honorable mention.

“It’s a testament to their learning and their hard work,” said Everett. “They earned it. They had to work hard for it. There are 11 first team conference spots and six honorable mention spots.”

The Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association took several actions during its spring meeting, May 5-6, including approving the addition of boys volleyball and girls field hockey to the lineup of MHSAA-sponsored tournament sports beginning in 2025-26.

“It will be awesome to have a head start and being a couple seasons in,” Everett said. “We had a significant amount of freshmen and sophomores that will have a few seasons under their belt by then which is great. The biggest impact the news has for me is the growth of the sport and knowing boys volleyball in the state of Michigan and in the country deserves the excitement that it’s getting right now. It’s why I do this.”

Follow Clarkston Boys Volleyball @ClarkstonBoysVB on X (formerly known as Twitter) for upcoming open gyms and more information for the 2024-25 season.