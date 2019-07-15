Br. Eric Pilarcik, O.F.M. born October 19, 1966 passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2019 at Mission of Santa Barbara, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Florence Pilarcik and survived by his loving sisters Beth (Ko) Kurokawa, Amy (Michael) Marcum, and Jill (Matt) McDevitt and his loving nieces and nephews: Sophia, Grace, Jack, Nick, Gabe, Theo, and Nate. Before entering the Franciscan Order, Br. Eric graduated from Clarkston High School and obtained a Bachelors in Theology and Spanish from the University of Notre Dame. He obtained an MBA from Oakland University and a Masters of Divinity from the Franciscan School of Theology in Berkeley, CA. Before entering the Santa Barabra Franciscan Province, Br. Eric was a parishioner at St. Daniel Catholic Church in Clarkston and practiced real estate for close to 15 years with Coldwell Banker. Br. Eric was also a location scout in Los Angeles, CA before joining the Franciscan Family. He enjoyed keeping in contact with his many friends and relatives. He enjoyed reading, the arts, movies, cooking, and enjoyed life to the fullest. He had a very contagious and endearing smile and laugh. His close friend of over 30 years, Fr. Kevin Sandberg, C.S.C, will be the homilist at the funeral Mass at the Old Mission Serra Chapel in Santa Barbara on Saturday, July 20th at 10:30am. There will also be a Vigil on Friday, July 19th at 7:00pm. For those interested, the family requests donations be made in memory of Br. Eric Pilarcik and sent to the Franciscan Friars at 1500 34th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601 or their website www.sbfranciscans.org.