Bradly Fields, 63

Bradly R. Fields, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly January 9, 2021 at the age of 63.

Father of Ryan (Megan) Fields and Matt (Nicole) Fields, brother of Cathy (Mike) Bates and Kirk (Bonnie) Fields, grandfather of Emilee, Lucas, Kinslee, Brady and Isla.

Brad is survived by his father Delmer (Darlene) Fields.

He is preceded in death by his mother Agnes Carie and nephew Scott Fields.

A celebration of Brad’s life will be held later this spring.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.