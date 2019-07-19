BREAKING NEWS: As temperatures soar in Clarkston, cooling centers open

With temperatures in the 90s today and into the weekend (and north of 100 potentially with the humidity and heat index), summer is getting hot and uncomfortable in Clarkston.

Today, a high of 88 is expected with a chance of storms in the late afternoon. Saturday’s high is forecast to be 96 degrees with a chance of rain. Sunday looks to cool off with a high of 78 degrees, also with a chance of storms.

The Clarkston Independence District Library is open today until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a cooling center, though one of the air conditioning units is down. Call (248) 625-2212 for more information.

In addition, the Independence Township Senior Community Center will also be open as a cooling center today until 5 p.m. For more information, call the center at (248) 625-8231.

— Matt Mackinder