BREAKING NEWS: As temperatures soar in Clarkston, cooling centers open

From left, current Lansing residents and former Clarkston residents Anna Petovello, Alex Petovello, Nancy Petovello and Syren Perez enjoy a picnic at Deer Lake Beach as temperatures soared into the high 80s on July 19. Photo by Matt Mackinder

With temperatures in the 90s today and into the weekend (and north of 100 potentially with the humidity and heat index), summer is getting hot and uncomfortable in Clarkston.
Today, a high of 88 is expected with a chance of storms in the late afternoon. Saturday’s high is forecast to be 96 degrees with a chance of rain. Sunday looks to cool off with a high of 78 degrees, also with a chance of storms.

A group of children from the Lil’ Peoples’ Place daycare cool off at Deer Lake Beach, July 19. Photo by Matt Mackinder

The Clarkston Independence District Library is open today until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a cooling center, though one of the air conditioning units is down. Call (248) 625-2212 for more information.
In addition, the Independence Township Senior Community Center will also be open as a cooling center today until 5 p.m. For more information, call the center at (248) 625-8231.

