Brian Clark, 74

CLARK

Brian Clifford Clark, of Fremont, Ind., formerly of Clarkston, passed away on Nov. 22, 2023 at the age of 74.

Born April 30, 1949 in New Brunswick, Canada, to Arthur and Gloria Clark.

Husband of Nancy for 40 years, father of Emily (Steven) DuLaney, grandpa “Papa” of Amelia, Fiona and Lydia, and brother of Aubrey (Terri) Clark, Sharon (late Herb) Meloche, Michael Clark, Mark (Debbie) Clark, and Darcy (Mark) Foote.

Preceded in death by his brother Gary Clark.

Brian served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Beaumont in mechanical repair. He loved to golf and also enjoyed playing baseball and basketball in his earlier years.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Cemetery service with military honors at 12:30 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.

