Bringing youth to stage

Clarkston Village Players Youth Theatre has been rehearsing for their upcoming production of “The SpongeBob Musical,” based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, book by Kyle Jarro, musical production conceived by Tina Landau. The cast consists of students ages 10-18 from Clarkston, Oxford, Lake Orion and Waterford school districts who audition in May and rehearse for eight weeks to produce the full-length musical. Performances started last week and wrap July 27-29 at the Depot Theatre, 4861 White Lake Road, Clarkston. Tickets are $20 and available to be purchased online at cvpyouththeatre.com. Photo: Emily Janelle Photography