Building a bridge, twice

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Daniel Szailer enjoyed building a footbridge once that he wound up building it twice.

The second time wasn’t planned, mind you.

Szailer is part of Scout Troop 185 in Clarkston and completed his Eagle Scout project over the summer, leading the troop in building a footbridge over a muddy section of trail at the Knorr Preserve in Independence Township.

When the project was done, a storm knocked over a tree, and damaged a large section of the footbridge. Szailer and other volunteers in Troop 185 and with the Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy recently volunteered to rebuild the damaged portion.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTOS: Daniel Szailer poses after completion of his Eagle Scout project, building a footbridge at the Knorr Preserve over a muddy area of the location. Photos: Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy