Bulah Anderson, 87

Bulah J. Anderson, of Clarkston, passed away September 18, 2020 at the age of 87.

Beloved wife of the late Ozzie Anderson and life companion for 16 years of the late Donald Wells. Stepmother of late Sharon Hansen and late Arlene Ellen (Al) Bowers, sister of late Luella Richards, late Loretta (Bill) Martin, Arthur (Nancy) LeBlanc and late Jeanette Martin.

Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Bulah had been manager at the Quik-Pik in Clarkston and Waterford. She was active at Independence Township Senior Center and Lighthouse North.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Thursday, September 24, from 4-8 p.m.

Funeral service is Friday, September 25, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Latter-Day Saints, Clarkston, with visiting at the church at 10 a.m.

Interment at Sashabaw Plains Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to LDS Church for the general missionary.

