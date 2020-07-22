Cady selected as Miss Softball

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Hannah Cady earned an honor she has wanted to achieve since her freshman year as she was named Miss Softball by the Michigan High School Coaches Association.

“I was just really excited,” said Cady, a 2020 graduate of Clarkston High School, when she found out from Wolves Varsity Softball Head Coach Don Peters during the week of July 6. “It was one of my goals where even as a freshman, this is what I wanted to achieve. I was just super proud of myself and super excited because this is one of the top honors in Michigan. I am proud I am able to accept it.”

“She is extremely deserving,” added Peters. “She is one of the best softball players I have ever saw play and on top of that she’s a great kid. She’s an amazing softball player. She can do it all – hit, run, great defensively, base runner. Probably play any position at a high level.”

He added Cady is also a great person and there were lot of positive comments from throughout the state about her selection.

“Not just about what a great athlete she is but also what a great person she is,” Peters said. “She’s a great leader and role model for the girls. That is one of my disappointments this year is – some of our younger kids didn’t get exposed to her and the other seniors.”

Cady played catcher for the Wolves since her freshman year, but saw her fourth and final year cut short due to COVID-19.

She is currently playing summer ball with the Indiana Magic Gold.

“One of the main things not having a spring season is everyone now just wants to play,” she shared. “Everyone, including myself, wants to be out there playing. You can just tell this is the only shot we have had in about six months. We are all going out there and playing our hardest because through all this, we don’t know when we are going to play again or any of those kind of situations. I also think not having a spring, we haven’t been able to transition to get back into it.”

She noted it was a bummer not playing with the Wolves this spring and especially playing with her sister, Ella, for her freshman year.

“Every game is an opportunity to have fun and show what you’ve got,” Hannah shared for her advice to the underclassmen. “Don’t take it for granted because obviously with what has happened, you don’t know when your last game is going to be or when will be the last time you play with everyone. Make the most out of everything.”

Hannah is the third Clarkston player to be named Miss Softball. Taylor Hasselbach received the honor in 2010 and Paige Blevins, 2018.

Through her three years on the varsity team, Hannah was named First Team All-State, All-Region, All-District, All-League three times and finished the postseason in the MHSAA Division 1 Softball Final Four twice and in the Elite Eight once.

She was also named First Team All-American Catcher by Extra Inning Softball during her junior year.

Cady will continue her student-athlete journey at Northwestern University in the fall where she will play softball.

Hannah began playing softball when she was in elementary school and was a natural, taking after her mom, Petra, who played softball and her dad, Jack, who played baseball.