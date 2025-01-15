Cagers split the week with Adams and Avondale

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Clarkston Boys Basketball teams are getting ready for a busy week with three games on the schedule including hosting Walled Lake Western on Friday.

“What is pretty cool about that game is we are playing at the old high school,” said Tim Wasilk, head coach for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team.

“We are playing at the junior high. It will be the last time our boys are playing in that gym because after this year the gym will be gone – there will be a new one. We thought it would be cool to have one last game at the junior high and pull out the bleachers just like old times. It should be a pretty cool event. There were a lot of great games in that old gym. There’s a lot of history. We’re excited to get in there one last time and play.”

The varsity team went 1-1 last week beginning with a 56-45 win over Rochester Adams, Jan. 7.

“The first half we struggled a little bit offensively,” said Wasilk. “We were actually down 25-18 at the half. We had an excellent second half. We scored 38 points on them in the second half on their 20. I think a big part of that was we really picked up our defensive pressure on the full court man to man pressing them. It really increased our intensity, made the game faster, and the tempo played in our favor. It was good to see.”

Cole Charter scored 13 points, had seven rebounds and four assists. John Kaul scored 13 points and had five rebounds.

Ace Walters scored 12 points and had three rebounds.

“Ace came in and hit some really big three-pointers,” Wasilk shared. “He had 12 points – four 3-pointers, three of those were in the fourth quarter.”

Hayden Flavin had ten points and three rebounds, and Quinn Rosenberg had eight points and 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Wasilk shared Rosenberg and Charter each had a good all-around game.

The Wolves continued the week with a 55-48 loss to Avondale last Friday.

“It was a pretty competitive game,” Wasilk said. “Through third quarter we were up three points. We had some defensive communication mistakes in the fourth quarter they took advantage of. One of their players had big threes in the fourth quarter. We really couldn’t recover from it. We made a little come back in the fourth, cut it to four with a minute or two but just couldn’t get over the hump.

“Avondale is very good team, well-coached, shot the ball really good against us. They are in our league we will see them again,” he added.

Charter had 13 points and three assists. Flavin had eight points and four rebounds. Kaul had nine points and four assists.

“We didn’t help ourselves out as far as shooting the ball extremely well from the three-point line,” Wasilk said. “Credit to Avondale, they came into our place, they had a game plan and they beat us.”

The Wolves (9-2, 4-1 OAA Red) opened the week against Troy Athens. They head to Birmingham Groves on Thursday for a league game.

“It should be an excellent game.” said Wasilk.

The Wolves hosts Walled Lake Western on Friday at Clarkston Junior High School with the freshman team at 4 p.m.; JV, 5:30 p.m., and varsity, 7 p.m.