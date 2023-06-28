Camp big hit with softball players

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

There was one more skill to practice on the last day of Softball Camp and the campers were excited to practice their slides, June 21.

Campers took many turns on the slippery slip and slide to practicing the skill which included some creative and unique techniques.

During the three day camp, the players learned and worked on fundamental skills such as throwing, catching, base-running, fielding and batting. They also learned rules and player positions and played scrimmages.

Clarkston Varsity Softball Head Coach Katie Smith shared the camp was good this year.

“We continue to do a wide range of ages and they are all so great,” she said. “They are all hustling and love the game. My girls continue to help and be here in support because they love the game. I was telling the girls it’s something we have in common. We hope they continue to love it and support Clarkston Softball, come and watch our games and be a part of it. We look forward to see them when they get older.”

Smith added a bonus is the campers learning from current players in the program.

“They want to be around them,” she said. “My girls want to be here to show them, to help the next generation. I had a handful of seniors here and they are still coming back. That’s something special they want to give back to their community. They know they were in the same spot at one time, too. I am really thankful for my girls to come and help and that the community wants to be part of it.”

Smith also shared it is probably the higher turnout they have had for the camp.

“Even though it’s a wide range of ages we try to keep it age appropriate for them and design everything we do for them. We were happy with the turn out,” she said.

The camp helps the young players get ready and also helps the softball program. Any money made from the camp goes into the program for balls, nets, equipment, uniforms and more.

“We can’t thank the community enough because this is a big thing we rely on,” Smith said. “We want to give our skills and our time. They are very thankful to get something for next year – just a little bit to help them play the game. This is our favorite fund raiser because we know someone is getting something out of it.”

Softball Camp is held through Clarkston Community Education. For more summer activities, visit www.clarkston.k12.mi.us/community/community-education.