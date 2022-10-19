Cancer benefit fundraiser

A benefit fundraiser will be held for Dominic Bastuba, son of 1988 Clarkston graduate Rick Bastuba, on Oct. 23, from noon-6 p.m. at the Clarkston American Legion.

Dominic suffers from a rare form of cancer that requires ongoing medical treatments. All proceeds from the event will go to Dominic’s medical expenses.

The event will feature a live auction, homemade Italian cuisine, a DJ, and celebrity appearances.

For more information, call Rick Bastuba at 810-336-1864.