Carl Donato, Jr., 73

Carl Donato, Jr., of Clarkston, passed away January 24, 2022 at the age of 73 at his Florida winter home of a heart attack.

Carl was born on August 10, 1948 in Pontiac, the only child of Carl Sr. and Jerry, nicknamed Granny, (nee Bivens) Donato, both deceased. His parents owned the Donato Markets and later Ma & Pa’s Drayton Beer Store on Dixie Highway.

Carl attended Emanuel Christian School and graduated from the Waterford Schools and subsequently attended Oakland Community College.

He retired from the Pontiac Motor Division and was a proud member of UAW Local 653.

Carl played the drums in local bands, including the Excels and the Mark V, and was given the opportunity to open for Stevie Wonder, Bob Seger, The Kingsmen, and other musical acts in the 1960s. He made many friends in music and took great pleasure in performing and watching others play.

He was also the announcer and co-host of the public access musical variety television program ”That’s Entertainment” in Clarkston.

Carl was a black belt in karate, training at the Karate and Judo Schools of America on Woodward. He embraced the spirituality, tenacity and dedication it required. He was never afraid of hard work and looked forward to every new challenge.

Carl was also a motorcycle and car aficionado owning an assortment of bikes, muscle cars, sport cars, 4wd trucks, Corvettes and hot rods. All of them, always, were immaculately clean.

Carl will be best remembered for his gregarious spirit and engaging personality. He had the marvelous ability to strike up a conversation with any stranger and make them his friend, keeping many of them for his entire life. We hope you had the good fortune to become one of them.

Carl will be inurned at the Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac on Friday, September 16 at 2 p.m. to lie in rest with his beloved parents and his grandmother. All are invited to attend.

Arrangements entrusted to Dryer Funeral Home, Holly.

