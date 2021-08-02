Carl Holmyard Jr., 83

Carl Malcolm Holmyard Jr., of Metamora, passed away July 31, 2021 at the age of 83.

Carl was born on August 27, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa, son to the late Carl Sr. and Elsie Holmyard (nee Wintterlin).

Loving husband of Ann for 61 wonderful years.

Dear father of Connie Hallenbeck, Cliff Holmyard, and Keith (Cyndi) Holmyard, proud grandfather of Nicole (Sean) Kirkpatrick, Kevin Hallenbeck, Alycia (Nick) Krause, Ashley Hallenbeck, Justin Holmyard, and Joel Holmyard, great-grandfather of Kaylee and Alaina, and brother of Mary (the late John) Werrell.

Carl was an Army veteran, serving his country during the Berlin Crisis.

He worked for over 30 years for Oakland County as a computer analyst.

In his spare time, he enjoyed boating, golfing, bridge, pinochle, and visiting casinos throughout the United States.

Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 6 at 11 a.m. with an in-state time of 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 South Ortonville Road, Ortonville. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-9 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Highway. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorial donations in Carl’s name may be made to the Lapeer Animal Shelter or the St. Jude Tribute program.

