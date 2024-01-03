Carl Jones, 75

JONES

Carl L. Jones, of Clarkston, passed away on Jan. 1, 2024, at the age of 75.

Born in Warsaw, N.Y., on July 14, 1948, to Carl and Marion Jones.

Husband of Ana, father of Carl (Stacy) Jones, Richard Jones, and Andrew Jones, brother of Donald Jones, David Jones, Howard (Bonnie) Jones, James (Pam) Jones, and Mary (Jim) Ingles, brother-in-law of Doris Jones, and uncle of many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Jones, and sister-in-law Mary Jones.

Born and raised in New York, Carl came from humble beginnings. Educated locally in New York, Carl graduated and continued his education receiving his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, which led to a career in Michigan with Chrysler/Stellatis.

Carl was a hardworking man and could fix anything. He was an excellent carpenter, was very artistic, and enjoyed painting.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, Jan. 7, beginning at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life sharing at 11:30 a.m. Visitation and conversation will then continue from noon until 2 p.m.

