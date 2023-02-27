Carl Mauro, 97

Carl Mauro, of Waterford, entered eternal life on February 26, 2023 at the age of 97.

Born December 17, 1925 in St. Paul, Minn., and raised in Berwyn, Ill.

Beloved father of eight daughters, seven of whom survive him: Elvira (Michael) Feliksa, Roseanne (James) Jewell, Barbara (William) Brazier, Judith (Michael) Schwartz, Teresa (Michael) Schmidt, Jane Mauro, and Ann (Timothy) Mauro-Vetter. Loving grandfather “Pa” of 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Maria Mauro (nee Serra) and his sixth daughter, Laura Mauro Kymla. Also preceded in death by his parents John and Elvira Mauro, his sisters and their husbands Clara (Harvey) Schmidt and Gloria (Robert) Kane, and his brother Robert Mauro.

Carl enlisted in the Navy V12A (Aviation Cadet Program) in 1944 at the height of World War II where he received his orders to report to the University of Notre Dame for training. When the war ended in 1945, the Navy discontinued the V12A program and transferred him to the USN ROTC program where he received his commission as Ensign USNR and was ordered to report to the battleship USS Wisconsin.

Carl graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1946 and was an ardent Notre Dame football fan. Throughout his life, Carl had a great love of music and shared his appreciation with his family.

Carl began his career at General Motors Corporation in August 1948, where he worked over 43 years until his retirement in January 1992. He worked the first three years at GM Pontiac Motor division and the remainder years at GM Truck division in the sales department, lastly as manager of government sales.

Carl and his late wife Maria were members of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Waterford since 1952, where he served for many years in the usher’s club, the Knights of Columbus, and as a member of the church choir.

Visitation Thursday, March 2, 3-8 p.m. with rosary service at 6 p.m., Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Mass of Christian burial Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, with visiting directly at the church at 9:30 a.m. Rite of committal, All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 5481 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, MI 48329 or Mother and Unborn Baby Care, PO Box 3250, Southfield, MI 48037.

