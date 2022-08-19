Carma Grover, 81

On September 12, 1940, an adorable baby girl named Carma Jean Corbett-Grover was born to Charles and Lucille Corbett.

Carma was born after Lorlee, followed by Leah Ray, Linda, and Doyle. Carma was known for rescuing and giving refuge to birds, cats and dogs in need of a home and keeping them under the Corbett family porch. Her love of all animals, especially horses, followed her throughout life. She and her husband DeRoy would later spend countless hours on the trails around West Yellowstone. Carma’s spunky spirit once led her to sneaking into a Nat King Cole concert with friends and watching from under the stage. She preferred to harness this spunk for good throughout life.

Carma was happily engaged when one night at the movies the ever so handsome DeRoy Grover decided to pull her hair from the seat behind her because he thought she was cute. In January 1958, Carma and DeRoy were married and later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. Together they built a family of seven that included five energetic kids. Kevin (Laurie), Cathy (Kelly), Kenny (Gerri), Caryn (Kerry), and Cindy (Jeff) kept Carma and DeRoy’s hearts and home filled with excitement, love, and blessings.

Throughout her life, Carma dedicated her life to the service of others through many different church callings. She loved to spend time with husband, children, 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, most especially when it involved camping and being in the mountains. She enjoyed spending time with her brother and two sisters, especially when she went on cruise with her sisters to Alaska. No matter what challenges life presented to her, she faced them with optimism and the will to push on.

Carma passed away August 16, 2022, leaving a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be sorely missed, and her memory will be a blessing to her posterity in the years to come.

We would like to thank Morning Star retirement community, and Encompass Health hospice for the love and friendship that they showed to our mother.

Service will be held at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, Rexburg, Idaho on August 22, 2022. Viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m., and services will begin at 11 a.m.

Services may be viewed at: https://my.gather.app/remember/carma-grover.