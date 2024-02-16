Carol Bronson, 77

BRONSON

Carol Lee Bronson, of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford and Troy, passed away on Feb. 13, 2024, at the age of 77.

Preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Dean “Larry,” her beloved dog Fred, and her parents John and Billie Mack.

Loving mother of Jessica (Eric) Land and Jennifer Bronson. Proud grandmother of Kirsten Bronson, Dalton and Brycen Land. Dearest sister of the late Joe Mack, Vickie (Paul) Tabor, the late Sue James, and John (Sharon) Mack. Sister-in-law of Rocky (Rebecca) Bronson, Denny (Bev) Bronson, and Sandy Kowalski. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Carol was a Union Rep for H.E.R.E. She found great pleasure in tending to her beautiful flower garden, going camping, and taking leisurely rides on the golf cart with her beloved dog Fred. She particularly enjoyed spending peaceful moments in the sun, sipping on wine, and soaking up its warmth.

Carol will always be remembered for her caring and compassionate nature, constantly thinking of others. She had an exceptional work ethic and showed unwavering dedication to the union and all that it represented. Additionally, she demonstrated remarkable loyalty to her friends and family.

Family and friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Feb. 21 from 4-8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America.

