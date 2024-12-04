Carol J. Walter, 78, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on November 9, 2024. She grew up in Clarkston, Michigan before moving to Florida following retirement. She loved Clarkston, morel hunting at her cabin up north, country music (Willie Nelson concerts in particular), and watching sports on television. More than anything, she loved her grandchildren and was known to go a little (or maybe completely) overboard in her gushing text messages about them filled with hearts and star emojis. She was so proud of everything they did.

Carol graduated from Clarkston High School and attended Michigan State University for a period of time. She worked as a Registered Nurse for St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in Pontiac for many years before retirement, and was quick to jump into any conversation that was remotely medically related. Prior to that, she worked as a real estate agent in Clarkston and taught piano to children after school. She was also a member of the Sashabaw Plains Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Carol is survived by her son Christian (Sonya) Gillis and daughter Adrienne Vickerman, her grandchildren Lauren (Sam) Scavone, Jensen Vickerman, Luke Gillis, Sienna Gillis, and Ellerie Vickerman, her great-granddaughter Layten Scavone, her brothers Ron (Suzy) Walter and Mark (Jeannie) Walter and their families, and her beloved sidekick/dog Poppy.

She will be returning home to Clarkston and services for her will be planned in the future. Carol was truly loved by her friends and family and will be deeply and dearly missed by all of us.