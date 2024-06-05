Carol Lynn Kundrick, 68

Carol Lynn Kundrick (Boddy, Cane), Born February 4,1956 in Detroit MI, gained her heavenly wings on May 21, 2024 at the age of 68. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Edward William and Grace (Ramsey) Boddy and her brother Edward Michael Boddy.

Carol was a beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband Mark Kundrick, son Sean Cane, brother and sister-in-law William (Martha) Boddy, nephew Matthew (Gaby) Boddy and their children, her great-nephew Marcus and great-niece Sofia, and niece Marena Boddy. She was also blessed with bonus children Chelsea (Adam) Austin along with their children Erza, Aras and Otto (grandbabies), Chad (Lacee) Kundrick and their children Domonique DeJesus and Chloe Reay-Hutula (adult granddaughters).

She is also survived by many more such as cousins, great-grands through marriage, extended family and friends spread out across the United States of which she kept in touch with remembering their birthdays and special events.

Carol held a special place in her heart for each and everyone of her loved ones. She cherished her son Sean and together with her former husband Jacque Cane they supported their son in all of his life’s journeys. From traveling across the country, fun camping trips and special occasions like the wedding they attended in Mexico for his cousin Carol was so happy to spend great times with her son. She is very proud of the man Sean is today. He is the biggest joy and first love of her life. She was also always very excited to spend time with her grandbabies and her eyes twinkled every time she spoke to anyone about them and how she was lucky to attend two of their births in CA.

Carol graduated from Southfield High school in 1974 where many of her life long friendships began and continue to this day. She enjoyed her career in the banking and mortgage industry and gained even more friends from it.

Carol was an energetic, fun loving, devoted and compassionate friend. She never met a stranger. Anyone who spent any time with Carol after talking to her for even a few minutes would walk away with a smile on their face and their heart filled with love. Her laugh was music to your ears. Her unwavering friendship and love of family is her legacy. She will be greatly missed by so many.

Her spirit and all of the memories will be held deeply in our hearts forever.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support these past few months. A special thanks to Denise and Lacee for being by Carol’s side and supporting Sean, Jacque, Bill and Martha.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2024 at St. Daniel Catholic Church 7010 Valley Park Dr. Clarkston, Michigan 48346 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.