Carol McNally, 81

Carol Ann McNally, of Clarkston, passed away on March 26, 2022 at the age of 81 surrounded by her family.

Wife of Gerald “Jerry” for 56 years, mother of Jerry (Melinda) McNally, Kevin (Kelly) McNally, Terry (Jeneen) McNally, and Sue (Sean) Seaberg, Grammy of Colum, Lucy, Fred, Noel, Jack, Sarah, and Drew, sister of Ronald Stinebiser and the late Gerald Stinebiser.

Carol was born in Detroit. She graduated from Dominican High School, earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Detroit, and her Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Michigan. She was a teacher at heart and taught high school English and French.

Carol put the needs of other before her own. She was committed to serving those less fortunate by tutoring and teaching the GED program.

Over the years, she enjoyed golf, tennis, playing bridge, traveling, volunteering, and taking care of her beautiful grandchildren. Carol was a very active member of the Clarkston community for more than 50 years and cherished her many friends.

Memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visitation directly at the church at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Independence Township Friends of the Library are appreciated.

