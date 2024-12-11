Carolyn Lee Barger, 81

Carolyn Lee Barger, born November 5, 1943, passed away on December 7, 2024, at the age of 81. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Carol lived a life full of love, creativity, and dedication to family.

Carol was married to the love of her life, Joseph Barger, Sr., for 62 years, having wed on September 1, 1962. Together, they built a family centered on faith, kindness, and devotion. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; their two children, Joe (Marilyn) Barger II and Scott (Theresa) Barger; and their cherished six grandchildren: Caleb (Michelle) Barger, Erin (Steven) Lynch, Jacob (Cecily) Barger, Scott Barger Jr, Jessica Hidalgo and David Barger. Her legacy extends to her six great-grandchildren, Luka, Danny, Colt, Cyrus, Logan and Gideon, who brought her great joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary, and her beloved sisters Marilyn, Joanne, and Maxine.

Throughout her life, Carol was known for her many talents and unwavering work ethic. She worked in various roles, including The Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters and Royal Oak Corps, the Thanksgiving Day Parade Company, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and doctor’s offices and a veterinarian’s office in Davison. She was a passionate golfer, bowler and was a member of the Atlas Valley Country Club women’s golf league. She also enjoyed crafting beautiful crochet throws and blanket pieces that her family will cherish for generations to come. She was also a wonderful cook, and always made family holidays and gatherings special. Her meals brought warmth and joy to family, friends and everyone fortunate enough to share them.

A woman of deep faith, Carol was an active member of The Royal Oak Salvation Army Corps for over 20 years. After moving to Clarkston, her and her husband, Joe, have been attending Clarkston Community Church. Her faith in Jesus, love for family and her loyalty to others touched the lives of all who knew her. She lived her life with strength, resolve and genuine unconditional love for others.

Carol will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, creativity, and hospitality that will continue to inspire all who were touched by her life.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home – Clarkston. (8909 Dixie Hwy, Village of Clarkston, MI 48348)

A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Clarkston Community Church, (6300 Clarkston Rd, Clarkston, MI 48346). There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. There will be a luncheon for all family and friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations, in Carol’s memory be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association

Greater Michigan Chapter

25200 Telegraph Rd. Suite 100

Southfield MI 48033