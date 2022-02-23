Catherine Thornton, 63

Catherine Michele “Shelly” Thornton, of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford, passed away at home on February 21, 2022 at the age of 63.

Wife of Mark for 39 1/2 years.

Mother of Elizabeth (Dan) Hall, Chris Thornton, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Thornton, Colleen (Kurt) Mueller, Donald (Karen) Thornton, Karen Thornton, and Anne (Adrian) Thornton-Mardell, grandma of Brendan, Nicholas, Claire, Alex, Sydney, Aaron, Ben, Mallory, Julia, Grace, Elisa, and Clara, daughter of Betty (late Eugene) Lamphere, sister-in-law of Stan (Jan) Thornton, Hugh (Mary) Thornton, Kathy Thornton, and Ann (Jim) Murphy, aunt of Samantha (Josh) Antoine, Danielle Lamphere, and Ashley (Conner) Thornton Murdock.

Preceded in death by her brother Jeffrey Lamphere.

Shelly owned and operated Alterations by Shelly. She was a member of Clarkston United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening and camping.

Memorial service is Thursday, March 3 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church with visitation at the church at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church for missions.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

