Catherine Walker, 61

Catherine Mary “Katy” Walker (Soldwish), of Clarkston, passed away August 1, 2022 at the age of 61.

She was born February 17, 1961, to the late Charles and Betty Soldwish.

Katy is survived by her loving husband of 40 years James “Jim” Walker, beloved son Mitchell (Jennifer) Walker, loyal dog Beavis, as well as many wonderful friends and family members.

Katy was an avid fan of motorsports and traveling, an amazing mother full of pride, and a beautiful and dedicated wife.

Her zest for life and love of her family gave her the strength and courage to fight an ongoing and difficult 10 year health battle with grace and dignity.

She is gone far too early and will be forever loved and missed by all.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.